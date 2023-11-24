2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 12 Match Preview- Legon Cities vs Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko aims to carry forward the positive momentum gained from their recent victory against Medeama SC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as they face Legon Cities in an upcoming fixture.

Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum and the team have faced scrutiny this season due to a string of disappointing performances, making back-to-back wins crucial for boosting the club's morale and competitiveness in the current campaign.

Despite being the record-holders of the Ghana Premier League, Asante Kotoko currently finds themselves in an unexpected 13th position on the league table with 13 points after Week 11. This has led to skepticism about their title-contest prospects.

Their opponents, Legon Cities, hosting the match at Sogakope Park, are grappling with their own challenges as they linger just one point below Asante Kotoko in the league standings, securing 12 points after Week 11.

To secure a positive result against Legon Cities, Asante Kotoko must deliver a top-notch performance.

Legon Cities Coach Paa Kwasi Fabian is under pressure to steer the team in the right direction, and a victory is crucial to alleviate concerns surrounding the team's league position.