2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 12 Match Preview – Samartex vs. RTU

Fourth-placed Samartex FC will host RTU at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena on Sunday, November 26 2023.

The Timber Giants have not lost at home this season which makes it hard to see RTU getting anything from this game. Despite being bad travelers, Samartex have turned their home ground into a fortress. Current league leaders, Aduana and giants, Kotoko are among teams to have fallen at the Nsenkyire Arena and it will be interesting to see how RTU denies them their 6th consecutive home win.

RTU ended their four-match winless streak with a 3-1 victory over Dreams FC last weekend. The Pride of The North would aim to build on that win but they have not picked a single point outside of Tamale this season which makes a win at Samreboi a tall order. They have to really dig deep to cause an upset.