2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 12 Match Report- Aduana Stars 0-1 Accra Lions

Second-half substitute Abdul Shakun Abubakari scored late as Accra Lions stunned league leaders Aduana Stars to return to winning ways in the Ghana Premier League.

Having lost to Hearts of Oak on Tuesday in Accra, Lions travelled to Dormaa hoping to get a positive result at a ground they have fared well playing on.

Aduana started the game the better of the two sides, dominating the early exchanges.

However, the visitors were defensively disciplined while presenting a threat going forward, with a couple of opportunities before the break.

After the break, Aduana pinned Lions back with waves and waves of attack, but the Accra-based side were equal to the task.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko made some attacking changes, bringing on Dominic Amponsah and Bernard Kesse for Yahaya Mohammed and Daniel Awuni.

With five minutes remaining, Shakun replaced defender Baba Apiiga which proved a crucial change as the winger buried a fine pass from Abass Samari.