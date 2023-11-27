2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 12 Match Report - Bechem United 0-0 Bibiani Goldstars

Bechem United shared the spoils with struggling Bibiani Goldstars FC in the Ghana Premier League on Monday afternoon at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

The Hunters failed to make their overwhelming dominance count in the match, which ended in a goalless stalemate at full-time.

Bismark Kobi-Mensah made a few changes to the Bechem team from the last round with deputy captain Aziz Haruna Dari leading the team, replacing Benjamin Asiedu in posts.

Young defensive midfielder Abdul Mumuni Salifu, promoted from the junior team, earned his second start of the season.

Goldstars assistant and stop-gap coach Godwin Ablordey made seven alterations to the squad that suffered home loss to Nations FC in the last round.

Huzaf Ali got his first start of the campaign after recovering from injury. Defender William Dankyi earned his second start of the season.

The best opportunity of the first half fell the way of top marksman Augustine Okrah, but he failed to put Bechem ahead before the interval.

Okrah came very close to getting the breakthrough after the hour mark, but his effort struck the upright as Bechem continued to dominate the game.

The Hunters continued to search for the opening after Isaiah Nyarko's strike also hit the framework as Goldstars survived again.

More so, Bechem have stretched their unbeaten streak to eight matches, while Goldstars remain winless in their last eight league fixtures.