2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 12 Match Report - Legon Cities 1-3 Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Legon Cities 3-1 at the WAFA Park, Sogakope, in the 12th-week fixture of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors secured their second consecutive victories of the season, building on the positive result from the previous week against Medeama at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Legon Cities, now based at Sogakope Park, took the lead with Nasiru Moro's splendid free-kick finding the net in the 27th minute.

Coach Paa Kwasi Fabian's squad maintained their one-goal advantage as they headed into halftime.

At halftime, Asante Kotoko's head coach, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, delivered an effective pep talk that proved instrumental in the team's second-half resurgence.

The equalizer came in the 67th minute courtesy of an own goal from Mohammed Suleman.

Subsequently, Stephen Mukwala extended the lead for the away side in the 75th minute, and Isaac Oppong sealed the victory late in injury time.

Asante Kotoko have moved to the 8th position on the league table with 16 points after this win.

Legon Cities drop to the relegation zone with 12 points on 16th position after the defeat.