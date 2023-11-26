2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 12 Match Report- Nsoatreman 0-0 Heart of Lions

Nsoatreman shared the spoils with Heart of Lions at the Nana Kromanasah Park on Sunday as both teams failed to find the back of the net in their Ghana Premier League clash on Sunday.

Nsoatreman were hoping to bounce back to victory having drawn with Bofoakwa Tano in their previous game at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

Heart of Lions on the other hand had lost to Nations FC and Bechem United in their previous two games and succeeded in avoiding a third consecutive defeat.

Nsoatreman remain undefeated at home and sit joint top with Aduana Stars on the league log with 21 points.

The hosts also maintained their positive record of conceding no goal at home in the ongoing season after six games.

They will now shift their attention to their next game against Karela United at home. Heart of Lions who are still seeking their first win in the Ghana Premier League after their return to the top flight will host Dreams FC in their next game at home.