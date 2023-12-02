2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 13 Match Preview- Accra Lions vs Nations FC

Accra Lions will welcome Ghana Premier League newcomers to their makeshift home in Sogakope for matchday 13 following the unavailability of the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Accra-based club head into the game beaming with confidence after shocking two-time champions Aduana Stars in Dormaa.

Lions are one of the most in-form team in the league currently, winning three of their last five matches.

However, they come up against an equally good team in Nations FC, who have won four of their last five games and sit fit on the league log.

The two teams are only separated by a point after 12 matches in the Ghana Premier League this season.

This will be the first time the two teams are meeting in the topflight following Nations FC's promotion to the league.

Accra Lions will be counting of the experience of captain Dominic Nsobila and last season's Discovery of the Year, Abass Samari. Daniel Awuni has been effective on the flanks for Accra Lions this season.

Meanwhile, Nations FC boost of the likes of Emmanuel Sarkodie, Emmanuel Boahene and Nafiu Sulemana.

The game is expected to be keenly contested as both team seek to climb up the table.