2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 13 Match Preview - Bofoakwa Tano vs. FC Samartex

Bofoakwa Tano FC will play as hosts to FC Samartex 1996 in the Ghana Premier League matchday 13 on Sunday at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese.

The newly-promoted side are playing home away from home following their temporary ban from using the Sunyani Coronation Park.

There was crowd violence after their home draw against Nsoatreman FC in the last league game led to the punishment.

Bofoakwa are looking to improve on their recent performances. They have managed only one win in their last eight league matches.

Samartex will make the trip in search of their first away victory this campaign. They have just two points from the last eight away league games.

Despite their shortcomings on the road, the Timber Giants are having an impressive season as they sit in the 3rd position after 12 matches.

Samartex could top of the league table if they beat Bofoakwa in Sunday's fixture. They trail the leaders by just a point.

They go into Sunday’s to recover from the setback suffered in the midweek when they were eliminated in the FA Cup following a 2-0 defeat to Division One side Skyy FC.