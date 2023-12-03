2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 13 Match Report- Accra Lions 0-1 Nations FC

Brazilian forward Joe Silva de Santana climbed off the bench to score the winner as Nations FC defeated Accra Lions at the WAFA Park in Sogakope.

Despite dominating the game, Accra Lions were stunned after Santana scored with 17 minutes remaining.

The hosts, who had to adopt the WAFA Park following the unavailability of the Accra Sports Stadium, had the best chance in the first half after Daniel Awuni sent in a fine cross which was missed by Yahaya Mohammed.

After the break, both sides were forced into some changes with Accra Lions bringing on last week's match-winner Abdul Shakun for Baba Apiiga while Bernard Kesse replayed Yahaya.

However, it was Nations FC's substitute who made it count after finishing off for the visitors.

Accra Lions pushed for a leveller in the final moments of the match but it was too late as Nations FC defended resolutely to return to Kumasi with maximum points.