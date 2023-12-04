GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 04 December 2023
2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 13 Match Report - Asante Kotoko 1-0 Berekum Chelsea 

Asante Kotoko continues to make strides in the Ghana Premier League, securing their third consecutive victory with a 1-0 win over Berekum Chelsea on Monday evening.

The victory lifted them to 7th place on the league table with 19 points, just five points behind league leaders Aduana FC after 13 games.

The game, played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, was a closely contested affair, with both teams creating scoring opportunities.

However, it was Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala who made the difference, scoring the decisive goal in the 40th minute. Mukwala's initial shot was mishit, but he showed great determination and followed up the ball, poking it into the net from close range.

 

With their third straight win, Asante Kotoko is slowly regaining their footing in the league. Their next match will be a tough test, as they take on sworn rivals Hearts of Oak.

Meanwhile, Berekum Chelsea remains in 6th place with 20 points, just one point above Asante Kotoko. They will look to bounce back from this narrow defeat when they face off against Great Olympics in their next fixture.

