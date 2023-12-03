GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 13 Match Report: Bibiani Gold Stars 1-2 Nsoatreman 

Published on: 03 December 2023
Nsoatreman returned to winning ways following their 2-1  away win over Bibiani Gold Stars in week 13 fixture of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Nsoatreman compounded the problems of Bibiani Gold Stars by handing them a defeat at the Dun's Park in the ongoing campaign.

The away side took the lead before halftime, heading into the break with an advantage. Emmanuel Appau's goal in the second half leveled the score for Bibiani Goldstars, but Nsoatreman FC found the net again in the 70th minute, securing a thrilling victory.

With this win, Nsoatreman FC returns to the winning track after two winless games.

They maintain their second position on the league table, tied with leaders Aduana Stars at 24 points.

Meanwhile, Bibiani Goldstars find themselves just above the relegation zone, sitting 15th on the log with 12 points from 13 matches.

