2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 13 Match Report - Bofoakwa Tano 0-2 FC Samartex

Bofoakwa Tano FC were handed their first home defeat in the Ghana Premier League after falling to FC Samartex 1996 in Abrankese on Sunday afternoon.

The Premiership newbies succumbed to the Timber Giants with 2-0 loss at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex as they played home away from home.

Bofoakwa have been banned from using the Sunyani Coronation Park following crowd violence in the match against Nsoatreman FC last week.

The visitors got the opening goal of the matchday 13 fixture when Evans Osei-Wusu converted a penalty kick two minutes away from the half-time break.

Baba Hamadu Musah ran with the ball and did well to lay a pass to Osei-Wusu. Evans Osei-Wusu showed brilliance but was brought down inside the box.

Substitute Michael Ephson doubled the lead for Samartex in the closing stages of the encounter.

Osei-Wusu ran brilliantly to slaloms past a challenge, dribbles and curls the ball into the 18-yard box, and found Ephson, who stretched bravery to kick the ball home.

Samartex's first away victory of the campaign sees them maintain their position on the league standings. They are sitting in 3rd place with 23 points after 13 rounds.