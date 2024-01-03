GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 13 Match Report - RTU 1-0 Medeama

Published on: 03 January 2024
Real Tamale United (RTU) clinched a narrow victory against the defending champions, Medeama SC, on Wednesday afternoon in an outstanding Ghana Premier League clash at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale.

This crucial win comes on the heels of five consecutive losses for RTU and could potentially signify a turning point in the Northern region-based club's season.

The match witnessed RTU taking an early lead in the 9th minute, courtesy of a brilliant effort from Fuseini Mustapha. The team displayed resilience to preserve their advantage and ultimately emerged triumphant.

This triumph puts an end to RTU's losing streak and propels them out of the relegation zone. They now occupy the 15th spot on the league table, injecting renewed hope into their prospects for the remainder of the competition.

Conversely, Medeama SC's defeat deals a setback to their title defence ambitions. They currently sit in 11th position, trailing the top spot by 12 points, albeit with three outstanding games in the first round still in hand.

