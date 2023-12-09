2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 14 Match Preview- Bechem United vs Accra Lions

In-form Bechem United will welcome Accra Lions to the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park for matchday 14 of the Ghana Premier League.

The Hunters returned to Bechem after a resounding 4-0 win in Tamale against Karela United, extending their unbeaten run to nine games. Bechem United have not lost a game since October 7. where they were beaten at home by champions Medeama.

Meanwhile, Lions travel to the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park after suffering defeat to Nations FC at the WAFA Park.

Despite Bechem United's form, only four points separates them from Accra Lions. who sit 11th on the league log.

In their last five games, Bechem United have won two, both on the road and drawn three while Lions have enjoyed two victories, two defeats and a draw.

Emmanuel Avornyoh and veteran forward Augustine Okrah have been key to Bechem United's performances. Okrah has scored eight goals in 13 matches this season.

Dominic Nsobila returned from injury and started in the game against Nations FC, and will partner Emmanuel Dzigbah and Abass Samari in the Accra Lions midfield.

Daniel Awuni and Yahaya Mohammed are expected to offer threat in attack for Accra Lions.

Bechem United and Accra Lions have met four times in the league, with the Accra-based club winning two and drawing one.