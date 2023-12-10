2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 14 Match Report- Bechem United 4-0 Accra Lions

A second-half brace from Cephas Mantey and strikes from Samuel Osei Kuffour and Emmanuel Avornyoh were enough as Bechem United cruised to a 4-0 win over Accra Lions at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

The host came into the game as the most in-form team in the Ghana Premier League, having stretched their unbeaten run to nine games.

The Hunters wasted no time in taking the lead after Osei Kuffour broke the deadlock in the first minute of the game.

Bechem United controlled most of the early exchanges and just before half-time doubled their advantage through the lanky Avornyoh.

Accra Lions came close moments after the break through Yahaya Mohammed.

However, Bechem United extended their lead halfway through the second half after Mantey finished off a brilliant move.

With 15 minutes remaining, the Bechem United attacker sealed victory with his second and Bechem United fourth.

The victory sees Bechem United close the gap on Samartex, who go top of the league after their win over Heart of Lions.