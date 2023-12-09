2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 14 Match Report - Nations 2-1 Aduana FC 

Nations FC extended their impressive run of form with a fifth consecutive win, defeating league leaders Aduana FC 2-1 at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese on Saturday.

The victory sees Nations move up to fourth place, putting pressure on second-placed Nsoatreman, who are level on points with Aduana but have a game in hand.

Barimah Baah gave Nations the lead going into halftime, with Nafiu Sulemana adding a second goal just two minutes into the second half.

Despite Aduana's best efforts, Nations remained resolute and looked set to claim a clean sheet victory. However, Aduana did manage to grab a late consolation goal in added time.

The win continues Nations' remarkable turnaround, having started the season slowly and languishing in the bottom half of the table. Their recent surge up the standings has been fueled by some impressive performances, including a 3-0 win over Asante Kotoko and a 2-1 victory over Liberty Professionals.

Aduana, on the other hand, suffered their defeat in five games, extending their current poor run. They remain top of the table, but their lead is now under threat from Nsoatreman, who host struggling Karela United on Sunday.