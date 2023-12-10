2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 14 Match Report - Nsoatreman FC 0-1 Karela United

Nsoatreman FC spurned the chance to go top of the standings after they were stunned by Karela United at the Nana Koromansah Park on Sunday, December 10 2023.

Maxwell Arthur's 66th minute strike for The Pride and Passion shattered Nsoatreman's dreams of moving top of the standings after Aduana slumped to a 2-1 defeat to Nations FC on Saturday.

Ibrahim Tanko Shaibu's side had to deploy every weapon in their armory to lift themselves out of the drop zone as they navigated pressure from their hosts to record this narrow win.

The win is a huge sigh of relief for the visitors but Maxwell Konadu's side will be disappointed they failed to go top of the standings at the end of matchday 14.