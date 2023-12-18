2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 15 Match Preview- Accra Lions vs Nsoatreman

Accra Lions will be hoping to bounce back from the defeat to Bechem United when they host Nsoatreman at the WAFA Park in Sogakope on Monday.

The Accra-based club have lost in back-to-back games, leaving them with only two wins in their last five matches.

Meanwhile, their opponents, Nsoatreman have been on a decent run, losing only one of their last five games.

Nsoatreman sits 5th on the league table while Accra Lions find themselves 13th after a tough run of games.

Accra Lions will be counting on the likes of Abass Samari, Daniel Awuni and Mohammed Yahaya for inspiration as they seek to return to winning ways.

However, they will have to deal with the threat of former Hearts of Oak midfielder Manaf Umar, who has been in fine form since joining Nsoatreman FC.

Nsoatreman and Accra Lions gave faced each other twice in the Premier League with both teams securing a win apiece.