2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 15 Match Preview – Bibiani Gold Stars vs. Samartex

Bibiani Gold Stars will begin life under new coach, Frimpong Manso when they host Samartex at Dun’s Park on Sunday, December 17 2023 for their next league game.

Gold Stars are in the relegation zone and Manso would aim to return his new team to winning ways as soon as possible. The Miners haven’t won in their last 9 games with 6 draws and 3 loses.

They welcome a high-flying Samartex side who moved top of the league standings at the end of matchday 14. They are just one point behind leaders, Aduana who won on Friday to reclaim the top spot.

Nurudeen Ahmed has hinted that his side will tread cautiously at Dun’s Park on Sunday but they will be keen to avoid defeat. The Timber Giants have recorded their first away win of the campaign but the trip to Bibiani could be a difficult one if Manso makes a quick impact by replicating what he did at Bofoakwa Tano.