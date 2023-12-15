2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 15 Match Preview – Great Olympics vs. Asante Kotoko

The Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi will host an exciting encounter between Great Olympics and Asante Kotoko in on Sunday.

Both teams will be looking to secure maximum points in what promises to be an entertaining contest.

Great Olympics come into this fixture on the back of successive defeats against Berekum Chelsea and Legon Cities, leaving them in 12th position on the log.

Despite their poor run of form, they have shown resilience in their performances and will hope to turn their fortunes around against Kotoko.

Asante Kotoko, on the other hand, are high on confidence following their impressive run of four consecutive victories against Hearts of Oak, Berekum Chelsea, Legon Cities and Medeama SC. They are currently placed seventh on the table and will aim to maintain their momentum against Olympics.

In terms of head-to-head records, the two sides have had an evenly matched history, with each side winning twice and drawing twice in their six encounters since December 2020. Their most recent meeting saw Great Olympics emerge victorious with a 2-0 scoreline.

While Great Olympics have struggled in front of goal in recent games, failing to score in their last four matches, Kotoko have been prolific in attack, scoring 11 goals in their last five outings. However, their defence has been a cause for concern, having conceded in each of their last five away games.

Despite their inconsistent form, Great Olympics have shown that they can compete with the best teams in the league, and they will need to bring their A-game if they are to overcome Kotoko. For Asante Kotoko, they will need to tighten up their defence if they are to avoid dropping valuable points on the road.