2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 15 Match Report- Accra Lions 2-1 Nsoatreman

Mohammed Yahaya climbed off the bench to score a brace as Accra Lions recovered after an early goal to beat Nsoatreman 2-1 at the WFA Park.

The visitors opened the scoring just 11 seconds into the match after Kwabena Adu Meider latched onto a Colling Kofi Cudjoe pass.

The hosts, who had to use the WAFA Park as a makeshift home, were immediately awoken from their slumber as they began to gain control of the game, coming close a couple of times.

However, Nsoatreman were solid defensively, containing the pressure from Accra Lions.

After the break, Lions introduced Fredrick Asante and Yahaya Mohammed for Seidu Sadat and Dominic Amponsah.

The changes made a quick impact on the team after Yahaya rose high to head home a cross from captain Dominic Nsobila.

With nine minutes remaining, the striker took out two of his markers with a clever dribble in the box before firing home with his left foot.

The victory ended a run of back-to-back defeats for Accra Lions while Nsoatreman suffered their second successive defeat.