2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 15 Match Report – Aduana Stars FC 1-0 Bechem United

Aduana FC returned to the summit of the league standings with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over regional rivals, Bechem United at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park on Friday, December 15 2023.

Bright Adjei’s 17th minute strike returned the Fire Boys to winning ways and top of the league table with a one-point lead.

The visitors started strong in the first half but were tamed by Aduana after game. The hosts could have extended their lead after the beak but they were denied by the cross bar.

Aduana nullified every attacking threat by the visitors and hanged on to their narrow lead to end Bechem’s 10-match unbeaten run.

The Hunters are in 4th position on the league standings, 4 points behind Aduana. Yaw Acheampong and his lads will hope for a favourable results when Samartex play on Sunday to stay atop at the end of matchday 15.