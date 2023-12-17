2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 15 Match Report – Bibiani Gold Stars 3-0 Samartex FC

Bibiani Gold Stars returned to winning ways under new coach, Frimpong Manso with an emphatic 3-0 win over Samartex at Dun’s Park on Sunday, December 17 2023.

This was Manso’s first game in charge since The Miners parted ways with Michael Osei. Alex Aso’s brace and a third from Prince Kwabena Owusu ensured that Gold Stars lifted themselves out of the relegation zone.

Aso broke the deadlock on 17 minutes to put the hosts in front. Aso got his second to double their advantage on 67 minutes after recess. Owusu sealed victory for The Miners on 79 minutes.

The win ends Gold Stars’ 9-match winless streak which moves them up to 14th on the league standings with 15 points.

Samartex will feel disappointed they failed to win to extend their stay atop the standings. The Timber Giants couldn't make it back-back away wins.