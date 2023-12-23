2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 16 Match Preview - Bechem United vs Nations FC 

Bechem United will on Sunday host the in-form Nations FC at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park in what promises to be an exciting encounter.

Both teams enter the match eager for a victory after facing setbacks in their previous outings. Bechem United suffered a defeat to Aduana FC, while Nations FC played to a draw against Hearts of Oak in their respective last matches.

In their recent performances, Bechem United have secured three wins, suffered one loss, and registered two draws in their last six matches. Notable victories include a convincing 4-0 triumph against Accra Lions and a 1-2 result over Hearts of Lions.

On the other hand, Nations FC have been on a remarkable run, winning five out of their last six matches, including notable victories against Aduana FC and Hearts of Lions.

The head-to-head statistics reveal that Bechem United have won nine out of their last 20 matches, while Nations FC have secured seven victories in their last 15 games. Both teams are aiming to secure three points in this encounter to strengthen their positions in the league standings.

Bechem United currently hold the sixth position in the table with 23 points from 15 matches, while Nations FC sit in fourth place with 24 points in the same number of games. The newly promoted Nations FC have been a standout performer, and their impressive form positions them well for this fixture as they strive to continue their ascent up the league table.