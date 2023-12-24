2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 16 Match Preview- Dreams FC vs Accra Lions

Dreams FC will welcome Accra Lions to the Dawu Park on Sunday for matchday 16 of the Ghana Premier League.

The Still Believe lads go into the game after a morale-boosting victory in Africa following their 4-0 thrashing of Angolan club Academica do Lobito.

Despite their involvement in the CAF Confederation Cup, Dreams FC have managed a decent run of form in the domestic league, winning two of their last five games.

Meanwhile, Accra Lions secured a vital win against Nsoatreman last Monday to end a run of back-to-back defeats.

The Accra-based club have been forced into using the Sogakope WAFA Park as their home grounds due to the unavailability of the Accra Sports Stadium in December.

Accra Lions currently sit ninth on the league table after the victory over Nsoatreman.

Despite winning only two of their last five matches, Lions hold a good away form, making them hard to beat on the road.

In four meetings between the two sides, Accra Lions have won three including home and away wins last season the the Premier League.

The visitors, however, will be weary of youngster Aziz Issah, who has been in top form for Dreams in the CAF Confederation Cup. John Antwi and Agyenim Boateng could also offer threats in attack for the host.

Daniel Awuni remains the danger man for Accra Lions while Dominic Nsobila provides still in the middle.