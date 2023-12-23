2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 16 Match Preview - FC Samartex vs. Karela United

FC Samartex 1996 will put aside their embarrassing defeat last week to seek a return to winning ways in Ghana Premier League against Karela United FC on Sunday.

Samartex suffered a 3-0 thrashing in the hands of Bibiani Goldstars FC in the last round, ending their five-match unbeaten streak.

The Timber Giants need to redeem themselves in Sunday's fixture at the Nsenkyire Stadium in Samreboi to get back on track with another run of positive results.

Samartex could return to the top of the league standings with a victory over Karela as they trail leaders Aduana Stars by just a point. They have 26 points from 15 matches.

Karela recorded their very first away win in the Ghana Premier League last week. They hope to build on that to get a positive result against Samartex on Sunday afternoon.

Maxwell Arthur's second-half strike made the difference as Karela stunned Nsoatreman FC at the Nana Amoah Koronmansah Park.

That crucial away victory saw the Pride and Passion outfit move out of the relegation zone and are currently sitting just one place above with only a point advantage.