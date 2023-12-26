2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 16 Match Report - Medeama SC 1-0 Bibiani Goldstars

Medeama SC edged out Bibiani Goldstars to return to winning ways in the Ghana Premier League after claiming a narrow victory at the Tarkwa Akoon Park on the Boxing Day.

The Yellow and Mauves needed a 1-0 win to make amends of their embarrassing CAF Champions League defeat to Young Africans in the midweek in Dar es Salam.

The win will give Augustine Evans Adotey a sigh of relief as he prepares to leave his role as head coach of the team. He will revert back to his technical director role.

Adotey made a couple of changes to the team that lost to Yanga with Kamaradini Mamudu returning from suspension.

New signing, Michael Enu made his debut for Medeama, having handed a start against his former club.

Defender Kwadwo Amoako scored a penalty kick in the second half of the match to separate the two sides after difficult exchanges.

Medeama move up on the league ladder to the 10th position after Tuesday's victory after 12 matches with four more in hand.