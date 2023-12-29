2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 17 Match Preview- Accra Lions vs FC Samartex

Accra Lions will be hoping to end the first round of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season with vicvtory at home against league leaders FC Samartex.

The Accra-based club host Samartex at their makeshift home in Sogakope with the hopes of extending their unbeaten run to three games.

Lions are unbeaten in their last two matches, and have won two and lost two in their last five games.

Meanwhile, Samartex have been in top form, winning four of their last five matches to overtake Aduana Stars to the summit of the able.

Ahead of Friday's game, both teams will depend on their key players to deliver their best performance to crown the first round on a good note.

Abass Samari seems to have found his scoring boots for Accra Lions, scoring two in the last four games with the likes of Mohammed Yahaya and Daniel Auwuni expected to play a role at Sogakope.

Samartex will depend on the experience of Emmanuel Keyekeh and Evans Osei Wusu but their goalkeeper Kofi Baah has been the difference this season, with eight clean sheets in 12 matches.

Accra Lions and Samartex have met twice in the Ghana Premier League, with the Timbers having the upper-hand after a win and a draw.