2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 17 Match Preview – Nations FC vs. Nsoatreman FC

Nations FC will aim to end the first round of their premier league campaign on a high when they welcome Nsoatreman FC to the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday, December 31 2023.

The premier league debutants would also want to return to winning ways after they slumped to a 3-0 defeat away to Bechem United last weekend. Kassim Mingle couldn’t have wished for a better venue to end the first half of the season than their backyard where they haven’t lost so far.

Nations are determined to avoid defeat at home this term but they host fourth-placed Nsoatreman who will also be keen for the three points to reduce Samartex FC’s lead atop the league standings. The visitors would want to stay firm in the race for the league title by making it back-to-back wins on Sunday.

Both teams will go all out for a win in this clash and one can expect end-to-end action in Abrankese.