2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 17 Match Report- Accra Lions 1-3 Samartex

Samartex ended the first round of the Ghana Premier League top of the table after defeating Accra Lions 3-1 at the WAFA Park in Sogakope.

Two quick-fire goals in the first half from Dauda Seidu and Baba Hamadu and a late strike from Michel Ephson ensured the Timbers returned home with all three points.

The league leaders got off to a bright start after Dauda opened the scoring in the seventh minute following a brilliant solo effort, with his effort taking a little deflection.

Seven minutes later, the visitors doubled their lead after Hamadu rose high to head home an Emmanuel Keyekeh freekick.

Smaratex seized control of the game, going into the break with a healthy advantage.

After the break, coach James Francis made a few changes, bringing on Abdul-Shakun Abubakar for Bernard Kesse as Lions recovered from their first-half struggle.

With ten minutes remaining, Shakun headed home a fine cross from Dominic Amponsah to pull one back for the host.

While Accra Lions were chasing for a leveller, Francis Gyetua picked a pass from the middle, before beating his marker and sending in a cross which was finished by Ephson.