2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 17 Match Report – Nations FC 4-1 Nsoatreman FC

Nations FC handed Nsoatreman their second consecutive away defeat after they fought back from a goal down to claim a 4-1 victory on Sunday at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

Nsotreman’s first half goal was cancelled by Nations new boy Bismark Gyasi on his debut start after recess before substitute Asamoah Boateng’s brace and Nafiu Sulemana’s stoppage time goal returned the hosts to winning ways.

Kassim Mingle handed new signings Abdul Karim and Bismark Oppong Gyasi their debut starts and his decision paid off.

Gyasi restored parity for Nations on 52 minutes after they fell behind in the first half. Asamoah Boateng climbed off the bench to put the host in front for the first time in the game. Boateng added his second in the 87th minute to make it 3-1 and Nafiu Sulemana sealed victory for Nations with his stoppage time strike.

Nations will be delighted their unbeaten home record is intact as they rise to 4th on the league standings level on 27 points with Nsoatreman but a place above the visitors.

Nsotreman will be disappointed they failed to cut Samartex' lead atop the standings.