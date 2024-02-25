2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 18 Match Report - Bofoakwa Tano 0-1 Great Olympics

Great Olympics secured a crucial 1-0 win over Bofoakwa Tano on Sunday at Coronation Park, pulling themselves clear of the relegation zone and dealing a blow to their opponents' survival hopes.

The game's only goal was scored by Emmanuel Antwi in the dying moments of the match, breaking Bofoakwa Tano's resistance and giving Olympics a much-needed boost in their quest for top-flight survival.

Both teams entered the contest knowing that three points were essential, and Bofoakwa Tano enjoyed the majority of possession and territory in the early stages.

However, Olympics adopted a cautious approach, content to absorb their opponents' attacks and wait for opportunities to counter.

As the game wore on, Olympics grew increasingly confident, and their patience was rewarded in the 97th minute when Antwi struck the winner.

The goal sparked wild celebrations among the away contingent, while Bofoakwa Tano's players slumped to the turf in despair.

The result sees Olympics climb to 10th position in the standings, six points clear of the relegation zone.

For Bofoakwa Tano, the defeat extends their winless streak to nine league games, leaving them languishing in second-from-bottom place.