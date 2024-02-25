2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 18 Match Report – Hearts of Oak 3-0 Real Tamale United

Hearts of Oak began life under new coach, Aboubakar Ouattara with a comfortable 3-0 win over RTU at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, February 25 2024.

The Phobians got revenge on the visitors who they had failed to beat in their last three meetings thanks to Hamzah Issah’s first half brace and Enock Asubonteng’s strike after recess.

Hearts of Oak raced into an 18th minute lead through Issah who controlled the ball beautifully with his chest before volleying into the post. He completed his brace after heading home a pin point cross from Salifu Ibrahim on 40 minutes before being subbed off.

Asubonteng fired home on 70 minutes to put the game beyond their guests. The Phobians could have scored more but were wasteful in front of goal. The win moves Hearts to 9th position on the league standings with 24 points.

RTU drop to the bottom of the standings with 17 points. They host Bofoakwa Tano for their next game while Hearts of Oak are away to Nsoatreman.