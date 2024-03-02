2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 19 Match Preview - Nsoatreman vs. Hearts of Oak

Nsoatreman FC are set to face off against Hearts of Oak in a thrilling encounter at the Nana Konamansah Park on Sunday.

The two teams have had contrasting fortunes in recent weeks, with Nsoatreman FC sitting comfortably in third place with 30 points, while Hearts of Oak are struggling in 9th place with 24 points.

Nsoatreman FC have been a force to be reckoned with at home, boasting the least number of goals conceded at home this season and ranking among the top four teams with the most points accumulated at home.

In their last five games, they have won two and lost three, but their home form has been impressive.

On the other hand, Hearts of Oak have struggled on the road, managing only one win in their last five away games.

They have drawn five and lost two, scoring five goals and conceding seven in the process.

However, their recent appointment of new coach Aboubakar Ouattara seems to have injected new life into the team, as they secured a convincing 3-0 win over Real Tamale United in their last outing.

The two teams have met four times since December 2022, with Hearts of Oak emerging victorious on three occasions.

The most recent match between them took place on September 24, 2023, where Hearts of Oak won 1-0.

Nsoatreman FC have scored only one goal in these four head-to-head matches, while Hearts of Oak have netted four.

Therefore, Hearts of Oak have a better head-to-head record against Nsoatreman FC in recent history.

Key players to watch out for in the match include Manaf Umar and Stephan Diyou, who are expected to start for Nsoatreman FC.

Former Hearts of Oak player Manaf has been exceptional for the Nsoatre-based side this season, while Diyou has been a consistent performer.

For Hearts of Oak, young striker Hamza Issah, who scored a brace in their last game, is likely to feature alongside experienced players like Kofi Agbesimah, Salim Adams, Salifu Ibrahim, Cisse Kassim, Dennis Korsah, Linda Mtange, Otanga, and Enock Asubonteng.

This match promises to be an exciting encounter between two sides eager to secure maximum points.

While Nsoatreman FC enjoy a strong home record, Hearts of Oak will be looking to improve their away form and build on their recent victory.