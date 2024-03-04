2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 19 Match Preview - Real Tamale United vs. Bofoakwa Tano

Real Tamale United will come up against Bofoakwa Tano FC in a battle of survival in the Ghana Premier League on Monday at the Golden City Park in Berekum.

RTU, languishing bottom of the league standings will fancy their chances of moving up on the ladder by beating a struggling Bofoakwa side.

The Pride of the North have managed only a win in their last seven league matches, losing all of the other six, leaving them at 17 points from 18 games.

They suffered a 3-0 thrashing in the hands of Hearts of Oak last week and are determined to change the script against the newly-promoted outfit in Berekum due to their home ban.

Bofoakwa, on the other hand, are facing difficulties lately as they sit in the 17th position on the league standings with three points away from the safety places.

The newbies have not won a single match in their last nine league games, losing five times and drawing four times in the process.

Bofoakwa suffered a setback in their quest for safety last week at home after losing narrowly to Great Olympics through a stoppage-time goal.

A defeat to RTU in Monday's fixture will condemn Real Bofo to the bottom of the league table. They have 18 points after 18 rounds in the Ghanaian top-flight.