2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 19 Match Preview – Samartex FC vs. Nations FC

Samartex will aim to cement their lead on the premier league standings when they host Nations FC at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena on Sunday, March 3 2024.

The Timber Giants started the second round on a good note with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Aduana Stars and would want to make their home dominance count when they play premier league debutants, Nations on Sunday.

The Samreboi-based side have won all their home games of the campaign so far which makes them huge favourites but their opponents beat them 2-0 in the first round and Nurudeen’s side will be wary of the visitors’ threat.

The trip to Nsenkyire Arena will be Nations’ first game of the second round and Kassim Mingle wouldn’t want to begin with a loss which makes this a tasty match-up to expect on Sunday afternoon.