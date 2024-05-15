GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 19 Match Report - Dreams FC 2-1 Bechem United

Published on: 15 May 2024
Dreams FC surged out of the relegation zone with a crucial victory over Bechem United in a thrilling encounter staged in Dawu on Wednesday.

Dreams FC's triumph propelled them two points clear of the dreaded drop zone, with only two matches left to play in their quest for survival.

The match, originally scheduled earlier but postponed due to Dreams FC's participation in the CAF Confederation Cup, was one of four outstanding fixtures awaiting resolution as the league nears its conclusion.

Despite coming off a disappointing defeat in the MTN FA Cup semi-final against Bofoakwa Tano, Dreams FC exhibited resilience, with midfielder Godfred Atuahene striking early in the 10th minute to put his side ahead.

However, their momentum was briefly halted when they missed a penalty opportunity eight minutes later, allowing Bechem United to equalise through Adukwaw Boadi Ebenezer in the 37th minute.

Following a spirited halftime talk, Dreams FC intensified their offensive efforts, ultimately finding the breakthrough courtesy of Dede Ishmael, whose decisive goal secured the much-needed victory for his team.

The win not only lifted Dreams FC out of the relegation danger but also injected renewed confidence and momentum as they approach the remaining fixtures of the season.

