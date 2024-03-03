2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 19 Match Report - Nsoatreman 1-2 Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak extended their winning streak under new coach Aboubakar Ouattara with a come-from-behind victory over Nsoatreman on Sunday.

Despite falling behind early, the team showed great resilience and determination to secure a 2-1 win away from home.

After a dominant display in their previous game against Real Tamale United, Hearts of Oak found themselves struggling to get into the game in the early stages against Nsoatreman.

The home team took advantage of this and scored the opening goal through Walid Neymah Fuseini in the 23rd minute.

Poor defending from Hearts of Oak allowed Fuseini to find space and score with a well-placed shot from inside the box.

However, Ouattara's halftime tactics proved effective as Hearts of Oak came out stronger in the second half.

Salifu Ibrahim's deflected effort beat the goalkeeper to level the scores, and eight minutes later, Ivorian forward Cisse Kassim scored a fine goal following a brilliant build-up play.

The win marked Hearts of Oak's second consecutive victory under Ouattara and their fifth unbeaten match in a row in the league.

With this result, they moved up to seventh place in the standings, although they still trail leaders Samartex by eight points.

However, with several matches left to play, Hearts of Oak could still make a push for the title if they maintain their consistency.

On the other hand, Nsoatreman remain ahead of Hearts of Oak in the table but will be frustrated that they couldn't break their duck against the Phobians.