2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 19 Match Report - Real Tamale United 1-1 Bofoakwa Tano

Real Tamale United left it very late to earn a point from their game against Bofoakwa Tano FC in the Ghana Premier League match day 19 on Monday afternoon.

The Pride of the North needed a stoppage-time goal to deny the visitors the maximum points as both teams continue to battle for survival in the top division.

RTU remains bottom of the league standings after the 1-1 stalemate with Bofoakwa at the Golden City Park in Berekum as they serve a ban from Tamale.

Bofoakwa head coach John Eduafo Jr. made no changes to the squad that lost narrowly to Great Olympics last week in Sunyani.

RTU boss Abdul Mumin Abdulai made a couple of changes to the team that lost 3-0 to Hearts of Oak last week with Jorge Renchi and Junior Husein Bilal earning starting places.

Bofoakwa went into the half-time break with an advantage after captain Saaka Dauda converted a penalty kick to give them the lead in the 37th minute.

The home side pulled parity in the dying embers of the match when Musah Alhassan got the ball behind the net in additional time to prevent them from losing the maximum points.

RTU have now managed just one win in their last eight league matches while Bofoakwa are winless in their last ten fixtures.

The Northerners move to 18 points after 19 matches and continue to sit last on the league table with Bofoakwa sitting just above them on 19 points.