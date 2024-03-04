2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 19 Match Report – Samartex FC 0-1 Nations FC

Samartex FC spurned the chance to extend their lead atop the premier league standings after losing narrowly to top flight debutants, Nations FC on Monday, March 4 2024.

The match which was rained off on Sunday was rescheduled for Monday morning at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena.

Nafiu Sulemana’s strike for the visitors on 42 minutes handed the Timber Giants their first home defeat of the campaign. Kassim Mingle’s side have also done the double over the league leaders after beating them 2-0 at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

Nations navigated pressure from their hosts as they probed for the equalizer after recess. The visitors held on to secure all three points which moves them to 4th position on the league standings with 30 points. The Abrankese-based side are five points behind Samartex and also have a game in hand.

Despite the loss, The Timber Giants remain top of the league log with 35 points. They are away to Bechem United for their next game and Nations FC will host defending champions, Medeama.