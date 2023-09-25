GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 2 Match Preview- Accra Lions vs Legon Cities

Published on: 25 September 2023
Accra Lions will welcome Legon Cities in their matchday encounter in the Ghana Premier League at makeshift home in Sogakope. 

Lions will play their first home game of the campaign at the Red Bull Arena after the Accra Sports Stadium was reserved for the game between the Black Queens and their Rwandan counterparts.

The host will be heading into the game after a good start to the season following a thrilling draw in Tarkwa against champions Medeama SC.

Legon Cities got off to a flying start after victory over Karela United in their opening game at the El Wak sports stadium.

The two teams renew their rivalry in the Accra derby with Accra Lions having a good record against their opponents. Lions have won three and lost one in the last four meetings between the two clubs.

Both teams have made some good additions to their squad with Ali Mohammed of Accra Lions and Frank Antwi of Legon Cities getting their debut goals on matchday 1.

With the game moved to Sogakope, the game is up for the taking for both clubs.

