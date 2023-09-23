2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 2 Match Preview - Aduana Stars FC vs. Medeama

Medeama travel to Dormaa Ahenkro to battle Aduana Stars FC in an epic Ghana Premier League match on Sunday with a depleted squad following injuries to several key players.

The champions are without at least four starters for the crucial away match at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Stadium.

Top striker Jonathan Sowah has been ruled out of the match after he scored in the 2-2 draw at home to Accra Lions on Wednesday. The Black Stars striker picked up the setback and did not make the trip to Dormaa.

Wingers Derrick Fordjour and Theophilus Anobah are also out of reckoning with varied degrees of injury.

Coach Evans Augustine Adotey will need to strategise without his in-form midfielder Manuel Mantey, who also picked up an injury during the stalemate against the capital-based side.

However, Zimbabwe international Kudakwashie Mahachi and experienced defender Kwadwo Amoako are back in the squad for the long trip to Dorma Ahenkro.

Mahachi, 27, is now line to make his competitive bow for the Ghana champions since he arrived in Tarkwa after his debut was delayed due to paperwork.

Medeama have never won at Aduana Stars FC with their only positive result a draw in 2019 during the normalisation committee special competition.

Aduana Stars are the overwhelming favourites to clinch maximum points with record and history favouring the home side.

New coach Yaw Acheampong will be eager to put his former club in the cooler and will be desperate for his first win after losing the opener at Samartex.

The Fire Boys welcome back attacker Bright Adjei on loan from Tanzanian club Singida Fountain Gate.