2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 2 Match Preview – Bechem United vs. Dreams FC

Bechem United welcome Dreams FC to the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Sunday, September, 24 2023 for their first home game of the season.

The Hunters will be hoping to bounce back from their matchday 1 defeat to Nsoatreman while Bismark Kobi Mensah will also be searching for his first win since taking over from Kassim Mingle as head coach.

They come up against a Dreams FC side brimming with confidence after handing themselves a huge chance of making the group stage of The CAF Confederation Cup for the first time. On the domestic front, Zito’s lads kicked off their campaign with a win over top flight debutants, Nations FC.

BKM wouldn’t want to start at home with a loss and he will be offered hope by the fact that Bechem are hard to beat at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

With Dreams FC keen to build on their momentum, it could be an adrenaline rush of an encounter full of goals, passion and drama.