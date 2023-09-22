GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 2 Match Preview- Bibiani Gold Stars vs Asante Kotoko

Published on: 22 September 2023
Bibiani Gold Stars coach Micheal Osei has vowed to beat his former side Asante Kotoko when the two sides meet at the Dun’s Park on match day two of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

The miners lost their opening day fixture to Berekum Chelsea by 2-0 at the Golden City park.

Asante Kotoko were also held to a goalless draw  at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium by Hearts of Lion in the opening day fixture.

Coach Michael Osei has set his eyes on picking his first win of the season at home to Asante Kotoko

“We are aiming to beat Kotoko to boost our season after defeat in our first game of the season", he told the media.

"We lost to Chelsea, so at all cost, we need to get the whole three points at home against Kotoko and I believe in the team that we can make it”

Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum and his playing body will be searching for their first win of the season in this match day two encounter against Bibiani Gold Stars.

Ogum who won the Premier League title with Asante Kotoko two seasons ago has a good away record in the league.

