2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 2 Match Preview - Bofoakwa Tano vs. Real Tamale United

After over sixteen years of hiatus, Bofoakwa Tano will play top-flight football in front of home fans for the first time at the Sunyani Coronation Park in matchday two of the Ghana Premier League.

Bofoakwa have their eyes set on the maximum points when they come face to face with Real Tamale United on Friday afternoon in Sunyani.

There will be no better welcome message from Bofoakwa to their home crowd than claiming a victory over RTU at the end of the match to maintain the unbeaten start to the campaign.

Frimpong Manso's team held Great Olympics to scoreless stalemate on the opening day in the capital. Getting the maximum points of Friday's game will be keen for ambitions this season.

Major signings Andrews Kwadwo Apau and Benjamin Yorke are expected to make their debuts against RTU.

RTU are boosted by their opening day victory over giants Hearts of Oak ahead of their trip to Sunyani to face old foes Bofoakwa in an eye-catching fixture.

Owusu Afriyie's goal in stoppage-time was enough for the Pride of the North to see off Hearts in Tamale, starting their campaign with a win.

RTU's last visit to the Coronation Park against Bofoakwa in a Ghanaian top-flight was on October 31, 2006, where they lost 1-0.

Abdul Mumin Abdulai and his lads will try to write a different story on Friday afternoon.