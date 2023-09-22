2023/24 Ghana Premier League Week 2 – Match Preview – Heart of Lions vs. Great Olympics

Heart of Lions will host Great Olympics at the WAFA Park in Sogakope on Sunday, aiming to build on their encouraging opening day draw in Kumasi.

The newly promoted side surprised many with their spirited performance, earning a point against former champions Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium.

They even found the back of the net, but their goal was wrongly disallowed for offside. This strong performance on the opening day has certainly shifted perceptions about the team, and they will be entering their second game against Olympics with a newfound sense of confidence.

It's important to note that Heart of Lions has chosen to play at the WAFA Park in Sogakope because their home stadium in Kpando does not meet league standards. Therefore, they won't have the traditional home advantage in this match.

Great Olympics, on the other hand, had a frustrating start to the season with a goalless draw at home against newly promoted Bofoakwa Tano. Coach Annor Walker will be eager to see an improved performance from his team in their second game.

Olympics used the WAFA Park toward the end of the previous season, so returning to this venue shouldn't be an issue, as it's somewhat like their second home.

The upcoming match promises to be an exciting encounter, with both teams seeking their first win and their first goal of the campaign. Recent history suggests that this fixture tends to produce more than two goals per game.

Lions emerged victorious in their last meeting in 2015, securing a thrilling 3-2 win before their relegation. Notably, Lions are unbeaten at home against Olympics, with a memorable 4-0 win in 2008. Olympics' best result away has been a draw, back in 2006.