2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 2 Match Preview – Karela United vs. Berekum Chelsea

Karela United will host Berekum Chelsea for their first home game on Sunday, September 24, 2023 and the veneue will not be CAM Park but the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale.

The Pride and Passion succumbed to a 2-1 defeat in their opening game against Legon Cities in Accra despite taking the lead through Abdul Karim Ayeh. Karela assistant coach Abukari Damba attributed that loss to first day anxiety.

They would hope their new venue brings them the same luck as CAM Park did when they welcome Berekum Chelsea who stunned Gold Stars last weekend courtesy of Stephen Amankona’s brillinace.

Ennin and his lads would want to make it back-to-back wins by securing their first home victory while Karela would want to overcome their opening day anxiety and begin life in Tamale with a win.