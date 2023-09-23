2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 2 Match Preview - Nations FC vs. FC Samartex

Ghana Premier League debutants Nations FC will honour their first home game this weekend when they tackle FC Samartex 1996 at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday.

Having lost narrowly in their opening game against Dreams FC in the midweek, Nations are poised to make amends by claiming their first win of the campaign.

Also, playing in front of the home crowd for the first time in the elite division, Kassim Mingle Ocansey and Johnson Smith, are keen on securing their first three points in Sunday's game to send a signal to subsequent oppositions.

Razak Simpson, Prince Acquah, Nafiu Sulemana, Kwame Boakye, Emmanuel Agyemang, and Kwaku Duah are all expected to mark their home debuts against Samartex.

Samartex take an inspiration from their opening day victory against Aduana Stars towards their visit to Abrankese in the Ashanti region to face the newly-promoted outfit, an old foe.

A goal from new player Michael Ephson ensured the Timber Boys began their campaign with a win and are eyeing a second consecutive victory against Nations.

Samartex's last visit to the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex saw them return home with the maximum points when they prevailed over King Faisal Babes with a 2-0 win last season.

Nurudeen Amadu and his boys are ready to repeat last season's feat to overcome the ambitious Eagles.