2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 2 Match Report – Aduana Stars FC 2-0 FC Medeama

Aduana Stars FC recorded a 2-0 win over injury-ravaged Medeama at home on Sunday to bag their first win of the season and condemned the champions to rock-bottom on the table.

Captain Bright Adjei and Gabriel Mensah scored in the second half to hand maximum points to the Fire Club at the Nana Agyemang Badu I stadium.

Adjei opened the scoring for the home side, four minutes into the second half after smashing home from close range following a defensive mishap.

Gabriel Mensah added the second with five minutes left on the clock as they bagged the three points to earn a perfect home start.

Medeama coach Evans Augustine Adotey was forced to alter his regular starters following injuries to several key players.

As many as six starters missed the fixture due to varied degree of injuries and that was telling as they failed to create goal scoring opportunities.

Top marksman Jonathan Sowah as well as wingers Derrick Fordjour and Theophilus Anobah missed the cracker due to injuries.

Midfield maestro Manuel Mantey and Jean Vital Ourega as well Nana Kofi Babil were all absent.

Black Stars left-back Fatawu Hamidu was also absent from the match in Dormaa Ahenkro.

Aduana Stars deserved the win after controlling the chunk of possession and making threatening attempts at goal.

The dominance of Aduana Stars continued as the visitors are yet to win in Dormaa Ahenkro.

The result has left Medeama rock-bottom after amassing just a point in two matches.