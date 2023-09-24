2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 2 Match Report – Bechem United 1-0 Dreams FC

Bechem United had to dig deep to record their first victory of the season when they hosted Dreams FC at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Stadium on Sunday, September 24 2023.

Seth Kwadwo’s goal for The Hunters was the difference to ensure that Bismark Kobi Mensah recorded his first win since taking over as head coach from Kassim Mingle.

BKM made no changes to the side that lost at Nsoatreman while Karim Zito made four changes to his side that won against Nations FC.

The first half ended goalless but as both teams missed golden opportunities to take the lead. After recess, Seth Kwadwo broke the dreadlock by scoring what turned to be the winning goal on the 65th minute mark.

Bechem held on to that solitary goal to collect all three points. Their next game is a trip to Samreboi to face Samartex while Dreams FC will face Nsoatreman after their CAF Confederation Cup game against Kallon FC.